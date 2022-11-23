Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:24 IST
Raj: 4 policemen injured in stone pelting over removal of encroached temple structure
Four policemen were injured when a group of people protesting against the removal of a temple pelted stones at them in Sirohi district's Abu road area on Wednesday, an official said.

The high court had ordered the removal of the encroachment near a pond, they said.

After the temple structure was removed, some men pelted stones at the police.

''Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting. The action was taken as per the high court direction and the locals were protesting against it,'' SP Sirohi Mamta Gupta said.

Police have detained a few persons involved in the act and the situation is under control, she added.

