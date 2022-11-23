3 killed in bike-tractor collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Three bike-borne men were killed after they were hit by a tractor in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near 264 RD near Lunkaransar, Assistant Sub Inspector Bhim Singh said.

The deceased, identified as Raju (30), Madan Lal (44) and Sheopat (40), worked as labourers in Lunkaransar, he said, adding the trio was on the way to Hariyasar when the incident occurred.

The bodies have been kept at a hospital's mortuary and the family members have been informed and the post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive at Lunkaransar, ASI said.

