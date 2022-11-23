Left Menu

Air alert issued across Ukraine, explosions reported

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:22 IST
An air-raid alert was issued across all Ukraine on Wednesday and officials in at least two regions said local air defences were in operation against Russian missiles.

Interfax Ukraine news agency also reported explosions in several southern and southeastern regions, citing local channels in the Telegram messaging app. Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their Feb. 24 invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

