EU parliament calls Russia terror sponsor in plenary vote

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.

In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the Feb. 24 start of the invasion before an international court.

The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

