One killed in Russian air strike on Kyiv - city officials
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:33 IST
One person was killed and another wounded in a Russian air strike on a two-storey building in the Ukrainian capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday.
Explosions had been reported in several regions of Ukraine and an air-raid alert was in effect across the entire country.
