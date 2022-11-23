Left Menu

Woman killed for 'dowry' in Rajasthan's Ajmer, husband arrested

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:26 IST
A man was arrested for the alleged dowry-related death of his wife in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said.

He suspects that her husband Mukesh (35) murdered her, Sharma added.

The accused husband has been arrested under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said.

