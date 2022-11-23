Leopard strays into Nashik locality, rescued hours later

A leopard was rescued from a densely-populated area in Nashik city of Maharashtra hours after it was spotted there, officials said on Wednesday.

The feline had entered Ayesha Nagar locality in Vadala Road area around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, and was caged shortly after midnight on Wednesday, they said.

''The leopard entered the bungalow of one Ejaz Qazi in the area. It sat under a car parked in the parking area of the house. The presence of the big cat triggered panic in the locality,'' an official said. After being informed, the personnel of police and forest departments reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The animal was shot with a tranquiliser, after which it was caged and taken to the forest department office, he said.

The rescue operation took around three hours. Darkness and overcrowding posed problems in rescuing the wild animal, the forest department officials said.

