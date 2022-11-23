Left Menu

MP: Seven college students injured as bus overturns in Indore district

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:39 IST
MP: Seven college students injured as bus overturns in Indore district
Seven students were injured after a bus of a private college turned turtle on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said. The incident took place near Tillore Khurd village around 4.30 pm.

The students were from Chamelidevi Group of Institutions, said Khudel police station in-charge Ajay Singh Gurjar.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, he said.

The injured students were taken to a hospital and further probe is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

