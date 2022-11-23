Left Menu

BJP, CPI(M) workers clash in Tripura; party leaders trade barbs

Four of our supporters were injured in the violence. One of the injured persons was taken to Khowai hospital as he was hit on the head, the CPIM leader said, adding that the BJP attacked the rally without any provocation.BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, who is also the partys Khowai district president, alleged that the CPIM cadres launched an attack on saffron camp supporters in Beltala.Four party supporters were seriously injured in the attack.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:01 IST
BJP, CPI(M) workers clash in Tripura; party leaders trade barbs
Clashes broke out between activists of the BJP and the CPI(M) in Tripura's Khowai district on Wednesday, sparking tension in the area, a police officer said.

Two persons suffered injuries in the violence that erupted in Beltala around 2.30 pm, when a rally by CPI(M) workers was passing through the area, the officer said.

A team of police officers that was rushed to the spot lathi-charged the trouble-makers to bring the situation under control, Khowai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajib Sutradhar told PTI.

A suo-moto case will be filed by the police to find out more about the circumstances that led to the clashes, he said.

Both CPI(M) and the BJP, however, claimed that some of their activists were injured in the clashes.

Led by party state committee member Pabitra Kar and MLA Nirmal Das, around 3,000 CPI(M) members and supporters had embarked on a rally from Khowai to Paschim Singicherra, seeking employment for the youth of this northeastern state, which is set to go to polls early next year.

Kar said, ''A group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha supporters attacked the rally at Beltala in presence of CRPF jawans. In self defence, our party's supporters also retaliated strongly, leading to a scuffle between the two sides. Four of our supporters were injured in the violence.'' One of the injured persons was taken to Khowai hospital as he was hit on the head, the CPI(M) leader said, adding that the BJP attacked the rally ''without any provocation''.

BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, who is also the party's Khowai district president, alleged that the CPI(M) cadres launched an attack on saffron camp supporters in Beltala.

''Four party supporters were seriously injured in the attack. Of them, three were referred to GBP Hospital as their condition was be critical. We will lodge complaints against the attackers,'' Chowdhury added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

