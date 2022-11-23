Left Menu

Irani slams Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain taking massage by 'rapist' video

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:57 IST
Irani slams Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain taking massage by 'rapist' video
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that his jailed minister Satyendar Jain was taking service of a ''rapist'' in Tihar prison. In videos that surfaced recently, Jain was purportedly seen getting a massage in his prison cell inside Tihar jail. It was claimed by sources that the person seen massaging Jain in his prison cell was accused of raping a minor. People of Delhi are awaiting with hope strengthening of facilities for women and improvement in their lives, she said, and added ''but the leaders and ministers of Kejriwal are committing the biggest sin in view of women upliftment by taking services of a rapist in jail.'' Campaigning for BJP's MCD poll candidate in Rajendra Nagar, Irani alleged ''although Kejriwal has not completely realised the dream of poor people for electricity supply, his corrupt minister in jail is comfortably watches TV in jail.'' Videos that purportedly showed Jain taking a massage also showed a TV inside his prison cell, and showed the minister taking visitors in his cell. People in Delhi do not have clean drinking water but Kejriwal's minister is ''minting money'' in the jail, Irani alleged. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman who is currently lodged in Tihar jail on several charges of fraud, had recently alleged paying Rs 10 crore to Jain for protection inside jail.

Irani said that the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are important not only for Delhi but also for the country. Voting for 250 wards of MCD will be held on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022