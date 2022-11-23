Peace, security imperative for development: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Highlighting the Centre's focus on development in the northeast, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that peace and security were imperative for development.

His assertion came during the 27th conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and heads of central police organisations (CPOs) of the northeast organised jointly under the aegis of Intelligence Bureau/Ministry of Home Affairs and Tripura Police here on November 22-23.

DGPs of the northeastern states along with regional heads of 12 central agencies and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs participated in the conference, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The conference was inaugurated by Chief Minister Saha who set the tone of the conference by laying stress on greater coordination between the northeastern states in dealing with existing security challenges, it said.

''Highlighting the focus of the Government of India on development in the northeast, the chief minister noted that peace and security were imperative for development,'' according to the statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya presided over the valediction proceedings and urged all agencies to work together in national interest.

Working with the mission objective of resolving all prevailing challenges in a discrete time frame, the participants deliberated on issues ranging from insurgency, capacity building of police units to meet security challenges, disrupting drug trafficking networks, impact of developments in Myanmar and other border issues and security requirements of the Act East Policy of the government, it said.

The conference stressed on enhanced coordination between various states as well with central agencies.

Deliberations at the conference led to a range of specific recommendations on these issues, the statement said, adding the participants will pursue these recommendations for implementation in their respective states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)