Left Menu

Centre soon to bring law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:35 IST
Centre soon to bring law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the Centre is working on a bill to regulate digital media. He said that earlier there used to be one-way communication of news, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multidimensional. Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media, he said.

In a statement, he said that the government has left most of the print, electronic, and digital media to self-regulation. ''Digital media presents opportunities as well as challenges. To have a fine balance, government will see what can be done on this.

''I would say that whatever changes have to be brought in law, we will bring that to make your work simple and easy. We are working to introduce a bill,'' Thakur said at an event organised by Hindi news daily Mahanagar Times.

Thakur also said that the process of registration of newspapers would be simplified, and the central government will soon bring a new law to replace the 1867 Press and Registration of Books Act.

Under the new law, it will be possible to complete the registration process, which now takes about four months, in a week through online mode. The Union Minister said that the central government is working to bring 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' and the change in registration of companies was a step in that direction.

The minister also said that the newspapers should bring the ''right news'' before the general public at the ''right time.'' He said that along with the shortcomings of the government, the public welfare schemes and policies of the government should reach to the common people.

He urged that the media to do its work ''responsibly'' and avoid creating an atmosphere of ''fear and confusion.'' He said that the centre also takes care of the interests of journalists and added that financial assistance was provided to the families of the journalists who died of Covid. Apart from this, the centre has now stated work on accrediting journalists working in digital media as well, Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022