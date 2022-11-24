Left Menu

Mukroh clashes: Meghalaya CM to visit New Delhi on Thursday, discuss border situation with Shah

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-11-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 11:15 IST
Mukroh clashes: Meghalaya CM to visit New Delhi on Thursday, discuss border situation with Shah
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will on Thursday lead a cabinet delegation to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the tense border situation between Assam and the hill state following clashes in Mukroh village, and also demand a federal probe into the violence.

The meeting, slated for Thursday evening, comes a day after the Assam Cabinet announced that it will hand over the probe into the violence to the CBI, and asked the state police to show restraint while dealing with civilian disturbances.

Trouble started after Assam forest guards intercepted a Meghalaya vehicle carrying what was suspected to be illegally felled timber in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday. In the melee that followed, five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard were killed.

Tension brewed in border areas in the aftermath of the incident, with an Assam forest office being burnt down by angry villagers as well as some vehicles from the neighbouring state in different parts of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, at least five social organisations here have on Thursday announced a two-day peaceful agitation, demanding stern action against those responsible for the incident at Mukroh village.

The state government has directed the district administration to maintain vigil to prevent any untoward incident in the area, a senior home department official told PTI.

Sangma and other senior state government officials had on Wednesday visited Mukroh, and handed over Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of each of the five persons who were killed during the clashes.

Interacting with the family members of the deceased, the chief minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the state government, and told them that all official functions and festivals have been cancelled in the wake of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022