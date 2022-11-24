Pak PM picks Lt Gen Asim Munir as new army chief
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:27 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new Army chief to replace incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.
Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had been picked as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).
