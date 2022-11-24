Left Menu

Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:33 IST
Ali Bagheri Kani Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday.

Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been killed so far and hundreds have been injured in the protests that have rocked country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police in September.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

