Haryana: 1 killed, cops among several injured in blast while disposing illegal firecracker

A municipal worker was killed while nine others including four policemen were injured in a blast that took place during the disposal of illegal firecrackers in Haryana's Bhiwani district, police said on Thursday.

The firecrackers were being disposed of in an open area in Siwani on Wednesday, SHO (Siwani) Inspector Kuldeep Kumar said. ''A municipal worker, aged around 30, was killed in the incident. Nine others including four policemen and some municipal workers were injured. A tehsildar was also injured,'' he said. The injured policemen include an assistant sub-inspector, he said, adding two to three vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)