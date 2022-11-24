Left Menu

Haryana: 1 killed, cops among several injured in blast while disposing illegal firecracker

A municipal worker was killed while nine others including four policemen were injured in a blast that took place during the disposal of illegal firecrackers in Haryanas Bhiwani district, police said on Thursday.The firecrackers were being disposed of in an open area in Siwani on Wednesday, SHO Siwani Inspector Kuldeep Kumar said.

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:55 IST
Haryana: 1 killed, cops among several injured in blast while disposing illegal firecracker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A municipal worker was killed while nine others including four policemen were injured in a blast that took place during the disposal of illegal firecrackers in Haryana's Bhiwani district, police said on Thursday.

The firecrackers were being disposed of in an open area in Siwani on Wednesday, SHO (Siwani) Inspector Kuldeep Kumar said. ''A municipal worker, aged around 30, was killed in the incident. Nine others including four policemen and some municipal workers were injured. A tehsildar was also injured,'' he said. The injured policemen include an assistant sub-inspector, he said, adding two to three vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022