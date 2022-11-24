Left Menu

63-year old sentenced to life for raping minor

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 63-year old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court under the POCSO Act for raping a nine-year old girl.

Dhubri Additional Session Judge Cum Special Judge (POCSO), Poli Katoki convicted and sentenced the man to rigorous imprisonment for life on Wedenesday.

The man was slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 6 of the Act.

The crime was committed eight minths ago, when the child was alone at her home near here.

The victim informed her family members about the incident later and they along with the villagers nabbed the accused and registered a complaint with the police against him. The police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act and it was registered as a special one recently.

