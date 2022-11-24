Left Menu

UN human rights meeting is 'disgraceful and appalling':Iran

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:24 IST
UN human rights meeting is 'disgraceful and appalling':Iran
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's representative on Thursday defended the country's human rights record at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council where its role in repressing recent protests is under scrutiny.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets that the Human Rights Council is abused once again by some arrogant States to antagonise a sovereign UN Member State that is fully committed to its obligation to promote and protect the human rights," said Deputy of the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khadijeh Karimi, in a speech to the Geneva-based body.

"Reducing the common cause of human rights to a tool for political purposes of specific groups of Western countries, is appalling and disgraceful," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022