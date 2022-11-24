Left Menu

UP: 1 killed, 14 injured in clash between two groups over land dispute

A 25-year-old man was killed and at least 14 others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute here, police said on Thursday. Another man identified as Amit Kumar was killed in the incident, the senior police official said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:02 IST
UP: 1 killed, 14 injured in clash between two groups over land dispute
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was killed and at least 14 others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Atali village under the Budhana police station area limits, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Viney Gautem said trouble started after a confrontation that broke out between two men -- Ramsawroop and Brahampal -- turned violent. The fight escalated and both the groups, belonging to different castes, attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving 14 injured. Another man identified as Amit Kumar was killed in the incident, the senior police official said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that three people have been taken into custody and a probe has been initiated. The altercation started when Brahampal went to work in the field and Ramsawroop objected to it, police said. Security has been tightened in the village and extra force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022