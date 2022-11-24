China's Changchun city urges residents to halt non-essential movement
24-11-2022
China's northeastern city of Changchun in Jilin province has urged its residents to halt non-essential movement to combat the recent COVID flare-ups, the city government said on Thursday.
The city has asked its people to adopt "point-to-point" work and life style, and avoid going to public places, restaurants and public gatherings, it said.
