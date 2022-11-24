UK to set N.Ireland budget in absence of devolved government
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government said on Thursday it would set the 2022/23 budget for Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning devolved government there.
"We recognise the public in Northern Ireland must be protected in future by bringing the public finances under control so it is with significant regret that I am now setting a Northern Ireland Budget," the British government's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Heaton-Harris
- Northern Ireland
- British
Advertisement