EU parliament 'deplores' reports of abuses to the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar

The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution deploring reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalize same-sex relations.

A number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate 'OneLove' armbands which seven European World Cup captains backed out from wearing following FIFA pressure.

MEPs also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into the deaths of migrant workers as well as the injuries sustained by workers during preparations for the World Cup.

