Ludhiana man booked for threatening Punjab Congress chief on social media
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ludhiana Police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly threatening Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on social media.
Ludhiana police ACP ( Detective ) Sumit Sood said that the man was identified as Amritpal Singh Mehro of Moga district.
A case has been registered against Mehro under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act here in Police Station - 5.
No arrest has been made so far and investigations are on, he added.
