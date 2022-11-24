Maha: 4 held for planning dacoity after cops find weapons, chilli powder, masks in car
- India
Four persons were arrested for allegedly planning a dacoity in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.
Three persons were held on November 19 from a car with sharp weapons, house-breaking items like spanners as well as chilli powder, masks and caps, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav said.
A fourth associate was held sometime later, he said, adding a probe had found the car in which they were travelling was stolen on November 14 from Mangaluru in Karnataka.
A police team has left for Karnataka and Kerala to nab a fifth accused, he added.
