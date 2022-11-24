Left Menu

Maha: 4 held for planning dacoity after cops find weapons, chilli powder, masks in car

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:38 IST
Maha: 4 held for planning dacoity after cops find weapons, chilli powder, masks in car
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested for allegedly planning a dacoity in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Three persons were held on November 19 from a car with sharp weapons, house-breaking items like spanners as well as chilli powder, masks and caps, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav said.

A fourth associate was held sometime later, he said, adding a probe had found the car in which they were travelling was stolen on November 14 from Mangaluru in Karnataka.

A police team has left for Karnataka and Kerala to nab a fifth accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022