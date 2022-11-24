Left Menu

Undergoing rapid change in technological advancement: Railway Board member

The Indian Railways is undergoing rapid transformation in technological advancements, R K Mangla, member Infrastructure, Railway Board, said on Thursday.The senior official, speaking at the 65th annual day celebration of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications IRISET here, said the railways is witnessing a lot of convergence in technologies in recent times. He inaugurated the electronic interlocking laboratory and other newly-created facilities on the occasion.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:48 IST
Undergoing rapid change in technological advancement: Railway Board member
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways is undergoing rapid transformation in technological advancements, R K Mangla, member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, said on Thursday.

The senior official, speaking at the 65th annual day celebration of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) here, said the railways is witnessing a lot of convergence in technologies in recent times. Mangla laid foundation stones for setting up of infrastructure of centre of excellence (CoE) for Kavach (Automatic Train Protection System) and centre for LTE application, development and integration. He inaugurated the electronic interlocking laboratory and other newly-created facilities on the occasion. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, said IRISET is not only celebrating its 65th annual day but also has achieved a milestone of training one lakh personnel since its inception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022