Undergoing rapid change in technological advancement: Railway Board member

The Indian Railways is undergoing rapid transformation in technological advancements, R K Mangla, member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, said on Thursday.
The senior official, speaking at the 65th annual day celebration of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) here, said the railways is witnessing a lot of convergence in technologies in recent times. Mangla laid foundation stones for setting up of infrastructure of centre of excellence (CoE) for Kavach (Automatic Train Protection System) and centre for LTE application, development and integration. He inaugurated the electronic interlocking laboratory and other newly-created facilities on the occasion. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, said IRISET is not only celebrating its 65th annual day but also has achieved a milestone of training one lakh personnel since its inception.
