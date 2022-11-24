Shooting in Russian city leaves 4 dead, including gunman
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian authorities say a gunman opened fire in a southern city on Thursday fatally injuring three people and then killed himself.
The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow.
Alexander Runov, a spokesman for the regional interior ministry, said the gunman shot two employees at a local medical center and then went outside, shooting at passersby and killing one of them, according to state news agency Tass. One other person was wounded.
Runov was cited as saying tensions over the gunman's divorce could be behind the shooting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krasnodar
- regional interior ministry
- passersby
- Alexander Runov
- Moscow
- Krymsk
- Tass
- Russian
ALSO READ
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow in occasional contact with U.S.
Moscow denies reports that North Korea is supplying weapons to Russia
Putin ally meets Iran leader as Moscow deepens Tehran ties