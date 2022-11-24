Left Menu

Maha: 354 illegal hutments demolished in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:22 IST
As many as 354 illegally built shanties were demolished in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area on Thursday, the local civic body said.

The demolition drive was jointly carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the local police and the forest department, an official release said.

The release said these hutments had come up illegally on plots belonging to the Maharashtra government, the civic corporation and the forest department.

