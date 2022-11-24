Left Menu

Centre appoints three Indian Foreign Service officers in PMO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:34 IST
Three Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers were on Thursday appointed to different posts in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Vipin Kumar and Nidhi Tewari have been appointed as Deputy Secretary and Under Secretary respectively in the PMO.

Kumar is a 2013-batch IFS officer and Tewari belongs to the 2014 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the tenure of Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Joint Secretary in the PMO, for a period of two months beyond February 9, 2023 or until three weeks after joining of Mittal as the OSD, whichever is earlier, it said.

