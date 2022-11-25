Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner escapes while entering jail in Tripura

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:28 IST
Undertrial prisoner escapes while entering jail in Tripura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old undertrial prisoner facing rape charges escaped while being taken inside a jail in Tripura's Unakoti district, an official said on Friday.

An alert has been sounded along the international border, which is nearby, so that he cannot flee to Bangladesh.

The incident occurred when three undertrial prisoners were taken back to Kailashahar jail on Thursday evening after their production in a court, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kailahahar Pradip Sarkar said.

Normally, the hearing of cases in the police court concludes at around 3 pm but it has gone up to 7 pm on Thursday.

When they alighted from the prison van in front of the jail to be taken inside after returning from the court, it was dark. The rape accused then ran away taking advantage of the situation, Sarkar said.

"An alert has been sounded along the border so that he cannot sneak into Bangladesh," Sarkar said.

The fugitive was booked under the POCSO Act in October.

The two others undertrials, however, were taken inside the jail safely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022