Suspicious bag found in bus in J-K’s Ramban

Police on Friday found a suspicious polythene bag on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district here, prompting them to call a bomb disposal squad, officials said.

The bag was found in a bus near Nashri checkpoint, they said.

Army and police rushed to the spot and called the bomb disposal squad to check the material inside the bag, they said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)