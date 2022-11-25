Exhibition of paintings by Goan painter António Xavier Trindade inaugurated at NGMA

An exhibition of paintings by renowned Goan painter António Xavier Trindade was inaugurated on 24th November 2022 by Sri Adwaita Gadanayak, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art and His Excellency Mr. Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador for Portugal in the presence of Mr. Paulo Gomes, Director, Fundação Oriente- Delegation in India at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi under the Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Portugal.

The exhibition will be for public viewing from 24th November, 2022 to 24th January, 2022. There will be a display of 37 masterpieces, among them three are from NGMA's collection, the remaining are from The Trindade Collection which were donated to Fundação Oriente by the Esther Trindade Trust in 2004.

António Xavier Trindade was born in Sanguem, Goa in 1870. After being encouraged to pursue his artistic talent, Trindade enrolled at the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy School of Art & Industry in Bombay, a prestigious institution dedicated to the teaching of painting, sculpture and design which followed the traditions of European naturalism as expressed by the south Kensington system.

Trindade`s vast body of work matured in the 1920s and early 1930s, a time when the artist focused mainly on portraits, landscapes and still-life. Influenced by his western upbringing and European artistic trends of that period, Trindade knew how to integrate this legacy naturally in his paintings, either by the themes he chose or the way he approached them.

The work of António Xavier Trindade skilfully interweaves the cultural universes of the Indian Subcontinent and Western Europe, ensuring the painter great acclaim and the highest honors an artist could aspire to at that time.

Despite opting for a Western style artistic career, the artist always remained loyal to the people and landscapes of India.

