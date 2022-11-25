Germany in talks with allies over Polish push for Patriot delivery to Kyiv - Berlin
Germany said on Friday it was discussing with its allies Poland's demand to send German Patriot air defence units to Ukraine.
"We are talking with our allies about how to handle Poland's ... suggestion," a German government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin.
