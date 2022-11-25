Russia's justice ministry adds Meta to 'extremist' list - Kommersant
Russia's justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in "extremist activity". Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
