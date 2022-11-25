Left Menu

Sao Tome and Principe government thwarts overnight coup attempt

Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa's regional bloc said on Friday. The Gulf of Guinea nation's military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told a press briefing aired on private broadcaster Radio Somos Todos Primos. "We were targeted by an attempted coup, which began around 00:40 and was completed...

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:25 IST
Sao Tome and Principe government thwarts overnight coup attempt

Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa's regional bloc said on Friday. The Gulf of Guinea nation's military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told a press briefing aired on private broadcaster Radio Somos Todos Primos.

"We were targeted by an attempted coup, which began around 00:40 and was completed... shortly after 06:00," he said. Four attackers were "neutralized" and detained, and the National Assembly's ex-president Delfin Neves was arrested on Friday morning, Trovoada added.

"Everything indicates (that the coup occurred under) the command of some personalities", he added. A former soldier, Arlecio Costa, has also been detained in relation to the coup.

The head of West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, condemned the coup attempt on Friday. "Sao Tome and Principe is a country considered a model of parliamentary democracy in Africa," he tweeted.

The former Portuguese colony, located off the western equatorial coast of central Africa, has been relatively stable since an attempted military coup against the government of President Fradique de Menezes in 2003. Coup leaders at the time said they tried to topple the regime due to widespread poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022