Left Menu

Pramod Mittal's deal with creditors revoked by London court

However, Judge Nicholas Briggs said in a ruling that "there was a material irregularity at the meeting of creditors convened to consider [Mittal’s] proposal" and revoked the IVA. Mittal’s lawyer, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said: "Mr Mittal is disappointed with the decision and intends to appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 01:48 IST
Pramod Mittal's deal with creditors revoked by London court

The younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal had his deal with creditors – under which he agreed to pay 0.2% of his total debts of more than $2 billion – overturned in a London court on Friday.

Pramod Mittal was declared bankrupt in June 2020 over an approximately $170 million debt owed to Moorgate Industries UK Limited, previously called Stemcor UK Limited. The businessman entered into an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) with his creditors in October 2020.

Joseph Curl, representing Moorgate, said in court documents filed earlier this month that Mittal's debts increased by a factor of more than 40 to almost $2.7 billion shortly before creditors voted on the IVA proposal. Curl said loans to four of Mittal’s creditors carried "absolutely extraordinary" rates of compound interest, with interest making up more than 97% of his total debt.

Mittal’s lawyers argued Moorgate did not have any evidence to support its case that the loans were a "sham" or that they were created for a "fraudulent purpose". However, Judge Nicholas Briggs said in a ruling that "there was a material irregularity at the meeting of creditors convened to consider [Mittal’s] proposal" and revoked the IVA.

Mittal’s lawyer, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said: "Mr Mittal is disappointed with the decision and intends to appeal. "He has already informed the judge of his intention and there will be a further hearing in the next few weeks to consider his application for permission to appeal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe names world's first disabled astronaut; Europe flags space ambitions with spending hike and new astronauts and more

Science News Roundup: Europe names world's first disabled astronaut; Europe ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022