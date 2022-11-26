Left Menu

Civic poll campaign: Former Congress MLA booked for 'abusing' cop in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:56 IST
Former Congress MLA Asif Khan, whose daughter is contesting the Delhi municipal polls, allegedly ''abused'' a police officer in the Shaheen Bagh area when he was questioned for holding a gathering without permission from the State Election Commission, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station under sections 186 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC in connection with the incident, they said.

According to the police, Khan, the father of Congress candidate from the area Ariba Khan, was addressing a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Taiyyab Masjid.

When sub-inspector Akshay asked Khan whether he had obtained permission for the meeting, Khan became ''aggressive'' and started ''misbehaving'' with him, claimed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey.

Khan claimed that he reached Taiyyab Masjid after learning that the AAP candidate in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls had used money to buy votes.

''When I opposed it, the local policemen tried to stop me from speaking the truth,'' he claimed.

In a purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, Khan can be seen addressing a gathering while the sub-inspector trying to stop him.

The MCD polls are slated for December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

