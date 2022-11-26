BSF shoots down drone along international border in Amritsar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 09:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that entered from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Saturday.
The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village, 34 km southwest of Amritsar city, on Friday evening, the BSF said.
During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials.
A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seized Buddha idol in Amritsar may have origins in Gandhara school of art: ASI
4 of family killed in road accident in Amritsar
DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports
2 arrested with hand grenade in Amritsar
Commuters face harrowing time due to farmers' protest in Amritsar