Boat capsizes near Varanasi ghat, pilgrims rescued

A boat carrying 34 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh capsized in the Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday morning, but they were promptly rescued, police said.

Local boatmen and the river police rescued the devotees. Two of them are undergoing treatment for minor injuries, it said.

A case has been registered against the boatman for alleged negligence, an officer said. PTI COR SAB HMB

