Boat capsizes near Varanasi ghat, pilgrims rescued
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:17 IST
A boat carrying 34 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh capsized in the Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday morning, but they were promptly rescued, police said.
The pilgrims who are from Andhra Pradesh were in the boat when it capsized in front of the Sheetla Ghat, police said.
Local boatmen and the river police rescued the devotees. Two of them are undergoing treatment for minor injuries, it said.
A case has been registered against the boatman for alleged negligence, an officer said. PTI COR SAB HMB
