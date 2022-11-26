Left Menu

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational preparedness along LoC in J-K's Uri sector

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:43 IST
The army's northern commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

The army commander expressed confidence over the operational readiness of the forces and the strong anti-infiltration grid along the LoC.

''#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited forward areas along #LoC at #Uri, reviewed operational preparedness, interacted with all ranks and expressed confidence over the operational readiness and strong anti-infiltration grid,'' the army’s Northern Command said on Twitter.

On Friday, Lt Gen Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness in the border areas of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. He along with Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla visited the forward areas in Corps Z on Friday where he was briefed by the local commanders on the security situation and the operational preparedness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

