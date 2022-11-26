Left Menu

BJP dist gen secy among 3 booked for assaulting PWD contractor

BJP district president RA Verma said Dharmendra Kumar alias Bablu is the district general secretary of the party but he is not aware of any case being filed against him. Shivakant Tripathi, in-charge of Lambhua police station, said a case has been registered against two named and one unknown person.An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:50 IST
Three people, including the district unit general secretary of BJP, were booked for allegedly beating up a PWD contractor and making an attempt on his life by running over a vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Lambhua Kotwali police station area of this district. The victim's son Chandan Singh, a resident of Terye of Kotwali police station area, told reporters that two contractors were pressurising his father to withdraw a tender he was allotted after applying online.

Those accused have been identified as Shailendra Kumar Mishra, resident of Bhandra Parshurampur of Kudwar police station area and Dharmendra Kumar alias Bablu, resident of Panchrasta of Kotwali Nagar.

On November 22, while returning home from Kamtaganj, they beat his father near the railway crossing and when he was going to complain about the incident to the police station, he was attacked by an SUV near Parasrampur Dairy.

''Immediately, the father was taken to the Community Health Center, from where the doctor sent him to the district hospital,'' Singh said, adding that he was shifted to the trauma centre in Lucknow, where he is still in a coma. BJP district president RA Verma said Dharmendra Kumar alias Bablu is the district general secretary of the party but he is not aware of any case being filed against him. Shivakant Tripathi, in-charge of Lambhua police station, said a case has been registered against two named and one unknown person.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

