GST Council to meet virtually on Dec 17

The meeting would discuss two reports of a panel of state finance ministers on levy of GST on casinos, online gaming and horse racing and the other on setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal. Besides, a report of the officers panel on decriminalisation of certain provisions of the GST law too is likely to be taken up for discussion.

The 48th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held on December 17.

''The 48th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 17th December 2022 by video conference," the GST Council said in a tweet. The meeting would discuss two reports of a panel of state finance ministers on the levy of GST on casinos, online gaming, and horse racing and the other on setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal. Besides, a report of the officers' panel on the decriminalization of certain provisions of the GST law too is likely to be taken up for discussion.

