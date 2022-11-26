Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Divya Salaskar, the daughter of police officer Vijay Salaskar martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, on Saturday said the marks left behind by the strike at various places rekindled her memories even as tributes poured in on the occasion of the 14th anniversary. She also said as a daughter, the vacuum created in her life after Salaskar fell to the bullets of terrorists can never be filled. Divya and other family members of the police personnel killed in the deadly terror strike on Saturday paid tributes to their loved ones to mark the 14th anniversary of 26/11. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde laid wreaths at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state DGP Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among the 166 people killed in the attack when ten terrorists struck the financial capital. ''I try not to remember that day but after seeing marks (of the attack) everywhere, memories come gushing down,'' said Divya.

She and her mother paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial. ''Even after 14 years, memories of the attack are still fresh in the minds of people. As family members of martyrs we get honoured which gives me and my mother the encouragement to move ahead in life,'' Divya said.

She feels the absence of her father in every sphere of life. ''A soldier or a police officer who sacrifices his life for the country is also the father, husband, brother, or son of somebody. His absence is felt by his family members while taking important decisions in life. I am experiencing the same,'' she said.

Tributes were also paid at the places targeted by terrorists including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Cama and Albless Hospital, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, the Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, the Jewish community centre, and the memorial of ASI Tukaram Omble who was martyred while overpowering Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive. 'Shahid Daud' or run was organised between Sangli city in western Maharashtra and Mumbai to pay respect to the martyred police officers and personnel. It culminated at Omble's memorial in Girgaum in Mumbai. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived in Mumbai by sea route. Over the next three days, 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed in indiscriminate firing, while several others were injured. Kasab was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

