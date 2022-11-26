Left Menu

Punjab: Woman kills husband, body retrieved from 25-feet deep toilet pit almost month after crime

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 20:13 IST
Punjab: Woman kills husband, body retrieved from 25-feet deep toilet pit almost month after crime
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a woman along with her paramour allegedly strangulated her husband to death and buried his body in a 25-feet deep toilet pit at her home in Punjab's Sangrur district, said police on Saturday.

The woman continued to stay at the same house with her two sons, 13 and 11 year of age, police said.

The body of victim identified as Amrik Singh, resident of Bakshiwala, was exhumed on Saturday, almost a month after he was murdered at village Bakshiwala in Sangrur's Sunam, they said.

According to the police, accused woman identified as Rajji Kaur alias Jasvir Kaur (35) had lodged a missing complaint of her husband on November 20.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Kaur had an illicit relation with Surjit Singh Bagga, a resident of the same area, police said.

During questioning, Kaur admitted that she along with Surjit killed her husband on October 27, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said.

Sharing more details, the SSP said, she served chicken laced with sleeping pills to her husband on the evening of October 27 and when Amrik became unconscious, she called her paramour and then they both strangulated him to death.

Later, they disposed of the body in the 25-feet deep toilet pit, said police.

However, to ward off any suspicion by the police, she lodged the missing complaint after more than 20 days.

A case of murder was registered on Friday, police said.

On Saturday Kaur and Surjit were taken to the house and the body was retrieved after they pinpointed the place where the body was buried, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022