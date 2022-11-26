Left Menu

Delhi: Ex-Congress MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court here on Saturday sent former Congress legislator Asif Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

Khan, whose daughter is contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him, police said.

The former legislator was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Rao, who remanded him in judicial custody.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. Meanwhile, Khan's counsel moved his client's bail application before the court, which will be heard on Monday. The Shaheen Bagh police station has registered an FIR against Khan under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

