Left Menu

Children pay tribute to Mumbai 26/11 martyrs and victims

A group of children from various schools on Saturday paid tributes to the martyrs and victims of the 2611 Mumbai terror attack at a function. Mirza Ghalibs relevance is increasing by the day, said Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:14 IST
Children pay tribute to Mumbai 26/11 martyrs and victims
  • Country:
  • India

A group of children from various schools on Saturday paid tributes to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at a function. The event, an Urdu festival, is being held in south Mumbai.

A two-minute silence was observed for the martyrs and other people killed in the terror attack to commemorate its 14th anniversary.

“The festival is growing big over years. It is a unique meet which brings people in the literary field together. Mirza Ghalib's relevance is increasing by the day,'' said Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022