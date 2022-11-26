Former minister Langah awarded religious punishment by Akal Takht Jathedar

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on Saturday awarded religious punishment to former minister Sucha Singh Langah, who was excommunicated from the community five years back.

The 'tankhah', religious punishment as per Sikh tenets, imposed by Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh paves the way for reinstatement of Langah in the Sikh fold.

Singh asked Langah to perform 'Sewa' (selfless service) in the community kitchen of the Golden Temple for 21 days and also clean utensils and listen to religious hymns here.

The Jathedar while awarding the 'tankhah' said Langah cannot become a member of any gurdwara committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for five years.

Langah was ex-communicated by the Akal Takht from the Sikh community in October 2017 after he was booked in a rape case from which he was later acquitted. A video showing him in an objectionable position with a woman had also gone viral on social media at that time. On Saturday, he appeared with folded hands before the five Sikh head priests led by the Jatehdar Akal Takht.

Langah admitted his “sin” which he committed. The Jatehdar asked Langah to repeat five times before the Sikh Sangat about his “sin” he had committed in the past.

Langah was booked by the Punjab police under relevant sections including 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in 2017.

However, later the complainant woman claimed in the court that she lodged a complaint under pressure, leading to the acquittal of Langah in 2018. PTI JMS CHS VSD RCJ

