Ghaziabad: Illegal arms assembling unit busted, 4 arrested

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:31 IST
Ghaziabad: Illegal arms assembling unit busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested and an illegal arms assembling unit being run in an abandoned flat in Kanshi Ram colony of Fareed Nagar town was busted by the police on Saturday, officials said.

In the early hours of Saturday, a police team raided the place and four people assembling illegal arms. They have been identified as Sameer, Rihan, and Suraj of Meerut and Aryan Tyagi of Ghaziabad, SP rural Iraj Raja told PTI.

They confessed to selling more than 300 country-made pistols. A cache of finished and unfinished arms was seized from the flat, the police officer said.

