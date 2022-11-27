UP: Three cow smugglers held with one quintal beef in Saharanpur

Left Menu

Three alleged cow smugglers were arrested after an encounter and a quintal of beef was seized from their car in Qutubsher area, police said here on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Suraj Rai told PTI that the Qutubsher police station team nabbed three criminals Nadeem, Ballu and Rihan after an encounter on the information of an informer.

27-11-2022
Three alleged cow smugglers were arrested after an encounter and a quintal of beef was seized from their car in Qutubsher area, police said here on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the Qutubsher police station team nabbed three criminals Nadeem, Ballu and Rihan after an encounter on the information of an informer. Earlier, when they were signalled to stop the car, the miscreants opened fire on the police team and tried to escape, on which the police chased them, the SP said. The accused entered the fields where retaliatory firing took place between the police and the criminals, he said. Nadeem was injured in the leg in the police firing and has been admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

Police recovered one quintal of beef and equipment for slaughtering cows, police said.

