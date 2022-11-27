3 killed in road accident in UP
The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, his wife Moni 41 and friend Alok Kumar 44, all residents of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, they said. Neeraj and Alok were referred to Varanasi for better treatment where they succumbed to injuries, Singh said.
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man and his wife were among three people killed in a road accident in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, his wife Moni (41) and friend Alok Kumar (44), all residents of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, they said. Station House Officer of Nandganj Mahendra Singh said the deceased were going to Prayagraj when a vehicle rammed into their car from behind. By the time a police team reached the spot, Moni had died. Neeraj and Alok were referred to Varanasi for better treatment where they succumbed to injuries, Singh said. The SHO said the family members of the deceased have been informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM emphasises on girls’ education to check population growth
SC dismisses PIL asking to remove Nitish Kumar from Bihar's CM post
Grand Alliance to field JD(U) leader Manoj Kushwaha for Kurhani by-poll in Bihar
CPIML(L) demands raising of reservation in Bihar to 77%
2 people shot in firing incident in Bihar's Patna, probe underway