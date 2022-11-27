Left Menu

3 killed in road accident in UP

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, his wife Moni 41 and friend Alok Kumar 44, all residents of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, they said. Neeraj and Alok were referred to Varanasi for better treatment where they succumbed to injuries, Singh said.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:41 IST
3 killed in road accident in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man and his wife were among three people killed in a road accident in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, his wife Moni (41) and friend Alok Kumar (44), all residents of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, they said. Station House Officer of Nandganj Mahendra Singh said the deceased were going to Prayagraj when a vehicle rammed into their car from behind. By the time a police team reached the spot, Moni had died. Neeraj and Alok were referred to Varanasi for better treatment where they succumbed to injuries, Singh said. The SHO said the family members of the deceased have been informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022