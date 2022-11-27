UP: Man ties stray dog to car, drags it; arrested

A man was arrested on Sunday for tying a stray dog to his car and dragging it along the road in Kotwali area of ​​Muzaffarnagar, police said. The accused was identified as Hamid, they said, adding that the incident took place on Shahabuddin road in the city. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and he has been arrested, police said.

Police have also impounded Hamid's car. The action was taken after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)